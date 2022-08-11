Province to announce supports for Manitobans experiencing homelessness

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is set to announce supports for those experiencing homelessness Thursday afternoon.

Families minister Rochelle Squires and justice minister Kelvin Goertzen will be joined by Jason Whitford of End Homelessness Winnipeg and Lorie English of the West End Women’s Centre for a 1 p.m. announcement.

Global News will stream the press conference — which takes place at Indigenous-led shelter N’Dinawemak — on this page.

0:42 Winnipeg’s Siloam Mission struggles with shortage of volunteers Winnipeg’s Siloam Mission struggles with shortage of volunteers – Aug 3, 2022