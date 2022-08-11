Menu

Politics

Province to announce supports for Manitobans experiencing homelessness

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 1:06 pm
The N'Dinawemak warming space.
The N'Dinawemak warming space. End Homelessness Winnipeg

The Manitoba government is set to announce supports for those experiencing homelessness Thursday afternoon.

Families minister Rochelle Squires and justice minister Kelvin Goertzen will be joined by Jason Whitford of End Homelessness Winnipeg and Lorie English of the West End Women’s Centre for a 1 p.m. announcement.

Read more: ‘We’re not pigs’: Protestors demanding trash bin shut down Point Douglas street Monday

Global News will stream the press conference — which takes place at Indigenous-led shelter N’Dinawemak — on this page.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s Siloam Mission struggles with shortage of volunteers' Winnipeg’s Siloam Mission struggles with shortage of volunteers
Winnipeg’s Siloam Mission struggles with shortage of volunteers – Aug 3, 2022
