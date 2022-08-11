Menu

Crime

Ohio police seek suspect in ‘critical incident’ after attempt to breach FBI office

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 2:26 pm
The FBI's Cincinnati field office is seen. View image in full screen
The entrance to the FBI headquarters in Cincinnati is shown Thursday, August 11, 2022. An armed man decked out in body armor tried to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio on Thursday, then fled and exchanged gunfire in a standoff with law enforcement, authorities said. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP

Law enforcement in Ohio are responding to a “critical incident” and are warning residents in Clinton County to stay indoors after an armed suspect attempted to breach an FBI office in nearby Cincinnati.

In a statement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the individual tried to get past the visitor screening facility at the bureau’s Cincinnati field office at roughly 9:15 a.m. ET on Thursday.

“Upon the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents, the subject fled northbound onto Interstate 71,” the FBI said in the statement.

Trending Stories

“The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, Ohio, trying to resolve this critical incident.”

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency is responsible for the area including Wilmington.

That agency posted several updates on its Facebook page on Thursday morning, warning residents to stay inside and lock their doors, adding that shots had been fired.

“Residents and businesses in this area should lock their doors and remain vigilant,” the agency said.

“Law enforcement has traded shots with a male suspect who is wearing a gray shirt and body armor.”

There are no reports of injuries or potential motive at this time.

More to come … 

