Ohio police seek suspect in ‘critical incident’ after attempt to breach FBI office

Send this page to someone via email

Law enforcement in Ohio are responding to a “critical incident” and are warning residents in Clinton County to stay indoors after an armed suspect attempted to breach an FBI office in nearby Cincinnati.

In a statement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the individual tried to get past the visitor screening facility at the bureau’s Cincinnati field office at roughly 9:15 a.m. ET on Thursday.

“Upon the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents, the subject fled northbound onto Interstate 71,” the FBI said in the statement.

“The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, Ohio, trying to resolve this critical incident.”

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency is responsible for the area including Wilmington.

Story continues below advertisement

That agency posted several updates on its Facebook page on Thursday morning, warning residents to stay inside and lock their doors, adding that shots had been fired.

“Residents and businesses in this area should lock their doors and remain vigilant,” the agency said.

“Law enforcement has traded shots with a male suspect who is wearing a gray shirt and body armor.”

There are no reports of injuries or potential motive at this time.

More to come …