Education

University of Saskatchewan summer camps teaching young athletes new skills

By Emily-May Simmonds Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 7:55 pm
Click to play video: 'University of Saskatchewan keeping kids active with summer camps' University of Saskatchewan keeping kids active with summer camps
Kids this summer are staying active through the University of Saskatchewans ‘Future Huskies’ camp. The young athletes are working hard this week at volleyball camp.

The University of Saskatchewan is making sure kids are staying active this summer with multiple activities and sports camps.

The young athletes have opportunities to learn new athletic skills and this week it’s volleyball.

“We had a lot of interest, especially with the past couple years’ limitations on sports, we had a ton of interest this summer,” said Mark Dodds, Women’s Huskies Volleyball Coach.

This summer, the kids could sign up to develop their skills in wrestling, football, soccer, basketball, hockey, wrestling, and volleyball.

“The camps filled up very quickly, so it’s exciting to see volleyball in our city being a sport that athletes want to play,” said Dodds.

The kids are being trained by the university’s coaches and athletes.

“As a student athlete, I coached in the camps and so they’re definitely a part of the (sports year) that I really enjoy. I love seeing these kids out here having a great time falling in love with the game of volleyball,” said Dodds.

The volleyball camp is one week of four weeks of the summer. There is a max of 50 kids per week.

“You get a full week of instruction and play here at the university, you get to be in our beautiful pac complex, and there’s tons of benefits, you’re gonna have a lot of fun and meet a lot of like-minded young athletes that want to play volleyball as well,” said Dodds.

One of the kids attending says she loves the camp and is happy to be active during her summer.

“It feels good cause I don’t really do a lot during the summer, but I usually do lots of volleyball camps,” said Simone Grisdale, a young athlete.

The last week for the volleyball camp is August 22nd – 26th.

