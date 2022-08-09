SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Personnel battling Keremeos Creek wildfire camping at Oliver, B.C. airport

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 9:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Nearly 500 Keremeos Creek Wildfire personnel camping at Oliver Airport' Nearly 500 Keremeos Creek Wildfire personnel camping at Oliver Airport
Nearly 500 Keremeos Creek Wildfire personnel camping at Oliver Airport

As of Tuesday, 437 wildfire personnel are working to contain the Keremeos Creek wildfire, but between battling the fire, crews are calling the Oliver, B.C., airport home.

The makeshift camp was set up last week as a centralized location for all crew members.

“It’s rustic living. It’s living out of a camp,” said BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) information officer Mikhail Elsay.

“The airport is helpful for us because it’s plugged into the city sewer and city water line so we actually have access to water, which is a huge factor, and power as well. When we’re in the rural sites, it’s a struggle to get the basic amenities to the site but being at the airport here, it’s attached.”

Alongside several pitched tents, the base includes laundry and kitchen facilities, wash cars for bathrooms and showers, extra gear as well as office trailers for the incident management team.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Keremeos Creek wildfire: Highway 3A still closed, cooler temperatures in forecast

“Our logistics people are also doing incredible work being able to set this up in a very short amount of time, and also making sure that we have everything that we need to handle this fire,” said Elsay.

The camp is a busy area with crew members resting, coming and going alongside helicopters and heavy machinery.

Day shift firefighters generally wake up between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., then eat their breakfast before heading out to the fire until late at night.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, night shift firefighters have been provided a space inside one of the airport hangars as a cooler space to sleep during the day.

As of Monday, 256 wildland firefighters and 157 structural protection personal were assigned to the Keremeos Creek wildfire and the camp is almost at capacity.

Click to play video: 'Crews battling Keremeos Creek Wildfire brace for potential lightning in forecast' Crews battling Keremeos Creek Wildfire brace for potential lightning in forecast
Crews battling Keremeos Creek Wildfire brace for potential lightning in forecast

“If we were to bring even more firefighters in we would just need to bring in more stuff. So that would just be more bathrooms, more wash cars and increase our ability to cook more food to this area,” said Elsay.

Story continues below advertisement

Once crews pack up, BC Wildfire Service says they want to leave little to no long-term impacts where the base is situated, which is why commercial facilities like the airport are ideal.

“If we were to be using fields that are also used for industry, ranching, farming, the ground is beat up and so there are lasting impacts,” Elsay.

BC Wildfire Service and the Town of Oliver are asking that the public stay away from the camp. This includes the area between Airport Street and Road 2.

BC Wildfire is asking that traffic in this area be for essential use only.

Click to play video: 'Smoky skies cover Keremeos Creek wildfire' Smoky skies cover Keremeos Creek wildfire
Smoky skies cover Keremeos Creek wildfire
Wildfires tagBC Wildfire tagsouth okanagan tagFirefighters tagBC Wildfire Service tagKeremeos Creek wildfire tagbcws tagTown of Oliver tagOliver Airport tagWildfire Camp tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers