SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Summerland residents return to neighbourhoods forever changed by the Bald Range wildfire

By Cohan Sassaman Global News
Posted August 19, 2026 8:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Summerland couple thankful to go home'
Summerland couple thankful to go home
A Summerland couple say they are thankful their house is still standing. Their neighbourhood was hit hard by the Bald Range wildfire earlier this month and many on their street will not be returning home. Cohan Sassaman has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky
The Cogbills’ home, which had two homes on either side of it before the Bald Range fire. View image in full screen
The Cogbills’ home, which had two homes on either side of it before the Bald Range fire. Cohan Sassaman

For many Summerland residents returning home after the Bald Range wildfire, the relief of getting back to their community is being met with a difficult new reality.

The neighbourhoods they left behind don’t look the same.

Rick and Nan Cogbill were among those returning home, but as they drove into their neighbourhood, they were confronted by a landscape they barely recognized.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we turned the corner into the neighbourhood, the entire view is completely different. There is supposed to be a house there, and now there is just complete wreckage and burned trees,” Nan said.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Cogbills’ home survived the fire. Four homes immediately surrounding theirs did not.

Rick and Nan have lived in the neighbourhood long enough to consider themselves its self-proclaimed grandparents.

“We are kind of the grandma and grandpa of the neighbourhood,” Rick said.

Nan and Rick Cogbill hours after they return to their home in Summerland View image in full screen
Nan and Rick Cogbill hours after they return to their home in Summerland. Cohan Sassaman

That made seeing the destruction around their home especially difficult.

“But then we looked to the right and we can see houses we’ve never seen before because there’s normally a house blocking that view,” Rick said. “Then we look across the street and it looks like a completely different subdivision than the one we left.”

Story continues below advertisement

Now, as residents return, the focus is beginning to shift from evacuation to recovery.

The province has committed to an after-action review of the wildfire response, looking at how to better prevent wildfires from reaching communities and how to manage large-scale evacuations in the future. The province is seeking feedback from both the public and organizations.

For the Cogbills, the return comes with relief, but also grief for the neighbours who are now facing a much longer road home.

“Our neighbours have a long way to go and we really feel for them,” Rick said.

The fire burned down their fence and melted the plastic on their shed and trailer, but left the house with minimal damage. View image in full screen
The fire burned down their fence and melted the plastic on their shed and trailer, but left the house with minimal damage. Cohan Sassaman

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices