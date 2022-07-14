Manitoba to help fund summer camp for school-aged Ukrainian refugees

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government and Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) are teaming up to help provide a fun summer for kids who have recently arrived in the province from Ukraine.

The province has pledged up to $106,000 to help the UCC and other groups set up day camps for school-aged Ukrainian refugees this summer.

“I am convinced that this initiative will have a broader impact in helping all these children … and their families overcome the trauma and upheaval that many have experienced and aid them in integrating into friendly Manitoba’s society,” said Joanne Lewandosky, president of the UCC’s Manitoba provincial council.

The nine-week summer camps will include a variety of educational, cultural and recreational activities including field trips for more than 120 kids, the province said in a release.

There will also be specialized English as a second language training as well as what Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson described as trauma-informed, culturally-appropriate mental health care

“Summer camps offer a safe, supportive environment for children and youth to engage in fun cultural and sporting activities,” Stefanson said.

“The camp will also provide the opportunity to foster friendship and build connections in the community that will last beyond the summer months.”

According to the World Health Organization, 9.2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in early February.

Manitoba has since welcomed hundreds of the displaced Ukrainians, including Lesia Yaroshenko, who fled Kyiv two months ago.

As she gets settled in Manitoba, Yaroshenko is now also working as councillor at one of the summer camps.

“We help them be carefree and be kids, playing, learning, exploring Manitoba (and) Canada,” she said of the camps, adding the program will also help give newcomer parents time to focus on looking for much-needed employment.

“Ukrainians are very hard working, and what we need most is jobs. We can do everything when we have our jobs and to have these jobs the parents need to be sure that their kids are safe.”

The Manitoba government says it has spent $800,000 to support Ukrainian newcomers since the first refugees began arriving in the province in May.

