Crime

Suspects sought after 2 break-ins reported in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 12:48 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a break-and-enter investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Friday, officers received a report of a break-and-enter in the Falstaff Avenue and Keele Street area.

Police said a homeowner was in their residence when an unknown person knocked on the door.

Officers allege the person “proceeded to the side door and attempted to break down the door.”

According to police, the homeowner yelled from inside the residence and the suspect fled the area.

Police said a day later, on Saturday, officers received another report of a break-and-enter in the Falstaff Avenue and Keele Street area.

Officers said a homeowner had returned home to find their front door was damaged and the home had been ransacked.

“Several items were stolen from within the residence,” police said in a news release.

According to police, both incidents occurred during the day. Officers believe the same suspects were involved in both cases.

Toronto police / handout

Officers are now searching for a man between 30 and 40 years old, with a heavy build and long black hair. Police said he was seen wearing black gloves, a blue shirt, dark-coloured jeans and black running shoes with white soles.

Police did not immediately have a description of the second suspect.

Toronto police / handout

Officers are also searching for a suspect vehicle described as a white, two-door Chevrolet pickup truck with a blue crate in the truck bed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

