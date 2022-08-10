Video shows attack on Brampton man in driveway by 3 men with axe, machete

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after a home surveillance video shows a man being attacked by three armed men in his Brampton, Ont. driveway after he enters his white Jeep.

The video, dated Aug. 4, shows a driveway outside of a home in a residential neighbourhood. It appears to show a resident walking to his white Jeep Rubicon, getting in, and then three men run toward the vehicle as one man armed with an axe smashes the window.

The driver gets out of the vehicle, attempting to fend off the three attackers. One man is armed with a machete, while one has an axe, the video shows.

Eventually, the victim gets pulled out of the vehicle by his foot and he pushes past the three men, only to get attacked by the suspects just behind the Jeep at the end of his driveway slightly out of frame.

The men are then seen continuing to swing their weapons at the victim, who attempts to flee and falls to the ground.

The video then shows a neighbour running from her home toward the men and scaring them off. She is seen throwing a shoe at them as they run away. She then checks on the victim before running back inside, likely to call for help.

Police told Global News the incident was reported to them and occurred last Thursday in the area of Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road.

“We are currently investigating it, there are three outstanding suspects,” a spokesperson for Peel Regional Police said.

“The victim is in stable condition.”

A spokesperson for the police service also said the incident appears to be targeted and that it was not an attempted carjacking. There is also no threat to public safety, police added.

View image in full screen A man was attacked by three men armed with an axe and machete in Brampton on Aug. 4. Global News