Winnipeg Jets re-sign David Gustafsson for the next 2 seasons

And then there were none.

The Winnipeg Jets have removed the final name from their list of un-signed restricted free agents by agreeing to terms with centre David Gustafsson on a two-year deal with an average annual value of US$775,000.

The hockey club has confirmed the 2022-23 portion of the contract will be a two-way deal, while the second and final year will see the six-foot-two, 196-pound Swede be paid exclusively in NHL dollars.

The 22-year-old native of Tingsryd, Sweden had an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign as he was hurt in the first period of each of the only two NHL games he played on Dec. 17 versus Washington and again on Jan. 2 in Vegas.

The Jets’ first pick of the 2018 NHL entry draft, in Round 2, was able to play in 47 games for the AHL Manitoba Moose and scored 15 goals to go along with 15 assists for 30 points.

Going into his fourth season of pro hockey in North America, Gustafsson has one goal in 28 career NHL games while totalling 24-32-56 in 82 AHL games with the Moose.