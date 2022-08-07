Winnipeg Jets and Mason Appleton avoid arbitration, agree to three-year deal

The Winnipeg Jets have avoided arbitration with forward Mason Appleton, as the two sides came to an agreement on a three-year contract.
The contract works out to an average annual value of $2.1 million.
Appleton spent four seasons with the Jets before the Seattle Kraken drafted him in their expansion draft.
The Jets re-acquired him at the trade deadline for a fourth round pick.
The 26-year-old scored eight goals and collected 13 assists in 68 games last season.
