Sports

Winnipeg Jets and Mason Appleton avoid arbitration, agree to three-year deal

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted August 7, 2022 4:59 pm
Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) scores on Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (80) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Friday, April 29, 2022. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) scores on Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (80) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Friday, April 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

The Winnipeg Jets have avoided arbitration with forward Mason Appleton, as the two sides came to an agreement on a three-year contract.

The contract works out to an average annual value of $2.1 million.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets qualify 8 pending restricted free agents

Appleton spent four seasons with the Jets before the Seattle Kraken drafted him in their expansion draft.

The Jets re-acquired him at the trade deadline for a fourth round pick.

The 26-year-old scored eight goals and collected 13 assists in 68 games last season.

