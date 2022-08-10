2 Saskatchewan children found in South Dakota, Amber Alert cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities in South Dakota have located two Saskatchewan children who went missing and were believed to be in the company of a convicted sex offender.

An Amber Alert was cancelled by Saskatchewan RCMP and South Dakota police Wednesday morning for the children, ages seven and eight. Their mother was also believed to be with the children.

“Early this morning, Saskatchewan RCMP was advised by our policing partners in the United States that the four individuals who were the subject of Amber Alerts in Saskatchewan and South Dakota were located and were with officials in South Dakota,” a statement released by the Saskatchewan RCMP on Wednesday said.

South Dakota Department of Public Safety told Global News the children were found late Tuesday.

The children are safe with law officials at this point and plans are being made to get them to Canada, Tony Mangan, a spokesperson for the department said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, he added.

Saskatchewan RCMP issued the Amber Alert on Monday evening for the children, and late Tuesday said it was being extended into South Dakota.

— with files from The Canadian Press