U.S. Coast Guard searching for man missing from Alaska cruise ship

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching for a man who was reported missing from a cruise ship late Monday near Juneau and believed to have gone overboard.

A statement from Holland America Line on Tuesday said the man was a crew member on the vessel Koningsdam and reported missing shortly after the ship had left Juneau.

“A review of closed-circuit TV footage indicated the man likely went overboard intentionally,” the statement said.

Read more: Search ends for woman who fell from cruise ship in Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified and began searching with the help of another ship, the statement said.

“Both ships remained in the area for several hours as the search continued before being released by the Coast Guard in the early hours of the morning,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

“All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time,” the statement said.

1:57 Cruise industry returns to Vancouver Cruise industry returns to Vancouver – Apr 10, 2022

“We are offering counselling services to team members and guests who may have been affected by this incident.”

The Coast Guard, in a separate statement, said search efforts continued, adding that the missing man is 31 years old.