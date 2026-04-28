Woman dead after reportedly falling from balcony on Carnival cruise ship

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A woman died on Monday after reportedly falling from a cruise ship balcony of a Carnival Cruise ship in California.

Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement to NBC News that the unidentified woman fell from the balcony of her stateroom and landed on a deck below on board the Carnival Firenze.

Global News has reached out to Carnival Cruise Lines for comment but has not received a response.

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The woman was travelling with her family, who alerted the ship’s crew, according to the statement provided to NBC News.

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“Carnival’s Care Team is supporting the guest’s family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones,” spokesperson Julie Leonardi said in that report.

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“All appropriate authorities have been alerted,” the reported statement said. “As is customary, law enforcement will board the ship today on Catalina Island to conduct the required investigation.”

The Carnival Firenze sails to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada/New England, Caribbean, Mexico and South America. It can hold up to 4,162 guests and 1,425 crew members, according to the website.

The Carnival Cruise Line has recently made headlines for the death of Anna Kepner, 18, who died aboard a Carnival cruise ship last year.

Kepner’s 16-year-old stepbrother pleaded not guilty and waived his appearance at a hearing in Miami federal court last week on charges of murder and aggravated sexual abuse in her death.

1:42 Stepbrother being investigated for possible involvement in 18-year-old woman’s death on cruise ship

Timothy Hudson was indicted as an adult by a federal grand jury on April 13 in the death of Kepner, whose body was found under a bed in a Carnival Horizon room that she was sharing with him and another teen during a family trip in November 2025.

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According to court records, Hudson was travelling aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Horizon with Kepner and other family members on or about Nov. 6 to 7, 2025, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Florida said in a press release.

“During that time, while the ship was in international waters en route to Miami, T.H. allegedly sexually assaulted and intentionally killed Kepner. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the cause of death to be mechanical asphyxiation.”

Mechanical asphyxia is when an object or physical force stops someone from breathing.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this unimaginable loss,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. “A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging serious offenses that allegedly occurred aboard a vessel in international waters. We will present the evidence in court and pursue this case with professionalism and care. As in every case, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Kepner’s stepbrother was initially charged as a juvenile on Feb. 2. The case remained sealed until U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom ordered it transferred for adult prosecution.

Hudson faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

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— With files from The Associated Press