Stepbrother charged with homicide in cruise ship death, Anna Kepner’s family says

The stepbrother of Anna Kepner, an 18-year-old woman found dead on a Carnival cruise ship in November, has been charged with homicide in connection to her death.

According to court documents related to a separate family matter, obtained by CBS News, lawyers for the stepbrother’s father, Thomas Hudson, cite the Kepner family’s social media post.

In an emergency petition filed on Feb. 20 in Brevard County, Fla., Hudson’s lawyers wrote: “According to social media from the Kepner family, on February 3, 2026, the Petitioner/Father’s son, TH, was charged by the United States Attorney in the Southern District of Florida for the [redacted] and homicide of Anna Kepner.”

Hudson is petitioning for custody of his nine-year-old daughter, who primarily resides with his ex-wife, Shauntel Hudson, and her husband, Chris Kepner.

“There has been a significant and unanticipated change in circumstances that requires the immediate transfer of sole time sharing and parental responsibility,” the petition reads, according to People.

The petition says that Kepner’s stepbrother, who is 16 years old, was charged with homicide on Feb. 3 by the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Florida, the outlet reports.

“It is not in the best interests of the Petitioner/Father’s nine year-old minor child to be living with her stepfather where her brother has been accused of [redacted] and murdering the daughter of her stepfather, all while the Petitioner/Father is supporting his son, T.H., in his criminal defense of those allegations as outlined above,” Hudson’s petition states.

In the emergency filing, Hudson’s lawyer states that new information “has been obtained that will potentially call into question the judgment and parenting” by Shauntel and Kepner.

Anna Kepner’s death was ruled a homicide. Her death has drawn international attention and sparked intense speculation on social media.

Kepner’s cause of death was “mechanical asphyxia,” according to a copy of her death certificate obtained by ABC News, which said the 18-year-old “was mechanically asphyxiated by other person(s).”

Mechanical asphyxia is when an object or physical force stops someone from breathing.

Kepner, a recent high school graduate, was travelling with her family on the Carnival Horizon cruise from Miami to the Caribbean when she died.

Carnival Cruise Line previously confirmed her death in a statement to Global News, saying, “Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI.”

“Since this is an ongoing matter under the jurisdiction of law enforcement, it is up to the FBI’s Miami public affairs office to provide further details. Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest,” it continued.

Kepner’s stepbrother was first identified as a suspect in her death in November, according to court documents filed by his divorced parents over custody of their youngest child in Brevard County, along Florida’s Space Coast.

Shauntel was advised by the FBI and her lawyers that “a criminal case may be initiated against one of the minor children of this instant action,” the legal document states.

She asked that the proceedings be postponed until the “criminal investigation has concluded.”

In the emergency motion for temporary relief, viewed by Global News, one of the stated grounds includes that a “sixteen year old child is now a suspect in the death of the step child during the cruise.”

Kepner’s stepbrother appeared in a federal court in Miami before a federal magistrate in a locked courtroom with his public defenders, prosecutors and U.S. Marshals on Feb. 6, NBC 6 South Florida reports.

The teen walked to another courthouse and entered a probation office where defendants are processed for pretrial release, according to the outlet.

Following the proceedings, Shauntel and Chris Kepner released a statement to People, confirming the stepbrother has been granted release.

“At this time, it is deeply painful and disturbing to our family that the person responsible is able to walk freely. This reality adds to our grief and outrage,” read the statement. “It is devastating to know that while we live every day with the loss of our child, the individual responsible has not yet been fully held accountable.”

— With files from The Associated Press