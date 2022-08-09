Menu

Canada

Man drowns at Peachland’s Swim Bay

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 2:20 pm
FILE. Peachland's swim bay. View image in full screen
FILE. Peachland's swim bay. Global News

RCMP have confirmed that a man drowned Monday after jumping into the water at Peachland’s Swim Bay.

“The drowning occurred just after 2 pm when the victim was with family and friends,” Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

Read more: Body of Calgary man pulled from Okanagan Lake

“He jumped into the water and never resurfaced. (His) body was located by the lifeguard who immediately started life-saving measures. EHS attended but unfortunately the man did not survive.”

Peachland’s swim bay is the only beach in the Okanagan staffed with a lifeguard.

The BC Coroner Service has taken conduct of the investigation.

RCMP provided Victim Services to the family, friends and the lifeguard. Today, Tuesday, signs are posted saying no lifeguard on duty.

