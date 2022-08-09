New York man arrested after 3 people followed in Mount Forest, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say they arrested a man from New York state in connection with several harassment incidents in Mount Forest over the weekend.

Police say they received three calls from area residents on Saturday who said they had been followed by a red sedan.

They say they tracked the car down later that day and arrested the driver.

A 52-year-old man from Brockport, N.Y., which is between Buffalo and Rochester, is facing multiple charges including criminal harassment, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Global News contacted the OPP for more information on the case but they were only able to share a limited amount as the case is headed to court.

“Unfortunately most of it would be considered evidentiary and cannot be released until the matter is presented before the courts,” Const. Jacob Unger told Global News in an email.

“What I can tell you is that three separate individuals were followed by the accused.“

He said that in one instance, the suspect followed a victim to their home, where an argument ensued. The suspect then made threats to the victim and their wife.

“When officers first located the accused’s vehicle and attempted to stop it, the accused did not stop for police,” he explained of the “flight from police officer” charge.

“Later, officers again located the vehicle and were able to successfully stop it and the accused was arrested.”