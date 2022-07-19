Menu

Canada

OPP identify man found in Guelph lake as a 21-year-old from Mississauga

The body of Rayan Kaber was discovered by OPP on Monday. Police are thanking those who helped in the search.
By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 1:31 pm
Wellington County OPP have released the identity of the person found dead at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area. View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP have released the identity of the person found dead at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area. @OPP_WR / Twitter

Wellington County OPP have released the identity of the man found dead at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area.

A post-mortem examination is being performed on 21-year-old Rayan Kaber of Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the area Sunday afternoon about reports of a missing swimmer.

A body was discovered on Monday by the OPP underwater search and recovery unit.

OPP are thanking those who assisted in the search efforts.

