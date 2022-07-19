OPP identify man found in Guelph lake as a 21-year-old from Mississauga

Wellington County OPP have released the identity of the man found dead at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area.
A post-mortem examination is being performed on 21-year-old Rayan Kaber of Mississauga.
Emergency crews were called to the area Sunday afternoon about reports of a missing swimmer.
A body was discovered on Monday by the OPP underwater search and recovery unit.
OPP are thanking those who assisted in the search efforts.
