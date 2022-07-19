OPP identify man found in Guelph lake as a 21-year-old from Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP have released the identity of the man found dead at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area.

A post-mortem examination is being performed on 21-year-old Rayan Kaber of Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the area Sunday afternoon about reports of a missing swimmer.

A body was discovered on Monday by the OPP underwater search and recovery unit.

OPP are thanking those who assisted in the search efforts.

#WellingtonOPP along with @GuelphFire, OPP Aviation Services and OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit are currently searching for a missing swimmer at Guelph Lake @GuelphEramosa. The main beach is closed until further notice. Please avoid the area. ^JU pic.twitter.com/YoW5G8AR1j — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 17, 2022