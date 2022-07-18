Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Emergency services search for missing swimmer from Guelph Lake Conservation Area

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted July 18, 2022 9:27 am
opp patch View image in full screen
OPP uniform. The Canadian Press file

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a swimmer who disappeared Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday at about 5 p.m., OPP said a swimmer was reported to be in distress off of the main beach at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area.

Read more: Five people hospitalized following Elgin County crash, OPP say

OPP, the Guelph Fire Department, the Grand Valley Fire Department, OPP Aviation Services, and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit are assisting with the search.

The main beach at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area will be closed until further notice, and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagGuelph tagSearch and Rescue tagWellington County tagOntario Provincal Police tagMissing Swimmer tagGuelph Lake Conservation Area tagWellington County missing swimmer tagWellington County Ontario Provincal Police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers