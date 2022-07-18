Emergency services search for missing swimmer from Guelph Lake Conservation Area

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a swimmer who disappeared Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday at about 5 p.m., OPP said a swimmer was reported to be in distress off of the main beach at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area.

OPP, the Guelph Fire Department, the Grand Valley Fire Department, OPP Aviation Services, and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit are assisting with the search.

The main beach at the Guelph Lake Conservation Area will be closed until further notice, and the public is being asked to avoid the area.