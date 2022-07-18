Five people hospitalized following Elgin County crash, OPP say

Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police say five people were injured after a two-vehicle crash south of St. Thomas on Saturday.
Police say around 10:30 p.m., a sport utility vehicle and a sedan collided at the intersection of Fairview Road and John Wise Line.
Three people in the SUV were taken to hospital in St. Thomas with non-life-threatening injuries, while one person in the sedan was taken to hospital in London with serious injuries, police say.
Emergency services took another person in the sedan to a hospital in London with non-life-threatening injuries.
The intersection of Fairview Road at John Wise Line was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
