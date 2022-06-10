Menu

Crime

85-year-old Kitchener man charged in Wellington County hit-and-run: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 11:00 am
Provincial police in Wellington County said they have charged an 85-year-old man from Kitchener in connection to a hit-and-run last week which sent a 15-year-old boy to hospital. View image in full screen
Provincial police in Wellington County said they have charged an 85-year-old man from Kitchener in connection to a hit-and-run last week which sent a 15-year-old boy to hospital. Don Mitchell / Global News

Provincial police in Wellington County said they have charged an 85-year-old man from Kitchener in connection with a hit-and-run last week which sent a 15-year-old boy to hospital.

OPP reported that the collision occurred on May 31, at around 8:20 p.m., on Highway 89 in South Gate Township.

They said that the teen was headed westbound on the side of the highway on a bicycle when he was hit from behind by a car.

The boy was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Hamilton to deal with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP say the car continued down the highway, never stopping.

The 85-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with failing to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm.

