85-year-old Kitchener man charged in Wellington County hit-and-run: OPP

Provincial police in Wellington County said they have charged an 85-year-old man from Kitchener in connection with a hit-and-run last week which sent a 15-year-old boy to hospital.
OPP reported that the collision occurred on May 31, at around 8:20 p.m., on Highway 89 in South Gate Township.
They said that the teen was headed westbound on the side of the highway on a bicycle when he was hit from behind by a car.
The boy was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Hamilton to deal with serious non-life-threatening injuries.
OPP say the car continued down the highway, never stopping.
The 85-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with failing to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm.
