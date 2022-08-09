17-year-old boy charged in connection with Toronto carjacking: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy from Toronto has been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on Monday, officers received a report of a person with a gun in the Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Police said a 37-year-old man was sitting in his parked car when a boy approached.

Officers allege the boy opened the man’s car door and “demanded he get out.”

According to police, the boy allegedly said he had a gun and placed his hand inside a bag he was carrying.

Police said the man started to get out of the car, and the boy punched him in the face. The boy then fled the scene on foot.

Officers said the 17-year-old boy was located and taken into custody. He cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and assault.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.