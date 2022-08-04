2 men charged after downtown Toronto armed carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two men are facing charges following an armed carjacking in the city’s downtown.

Police said on Tuesday they responded to a carjacking reported in the area of Queen and Parliament streets.

Investigators said a man had returned to his parked vehicle and got into the driver’s seat.

He was then approached by a man who pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the car, police said.

The man complied and got out of the vehicle when the armed suspect jumped into the vehicle, police said.

Investigators said at the same time, another man also got into the vehicle and the pair fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

With the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, officers found the two men and arrested them.

The men were also found in possession with money taken during the robbery, police said.

Toronto resident Kurt Downer, 40, and Hagersville resident Marcel Blackburn, 36, were taken into custody.

Downer and Blackburn are each facing charges of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Blackburn is also facing failure to comply with probation.