Crime

Gunshot victim shows up to hospital as Montreal police investigate shooting

By Kalina Laframboise & Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 10:52 am
Montreal police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood. Global News

Montreal police launched an investigation after a wounded man showed up to a hospital after gunfire was reported in the city’s west end early Tuesday.

Authorities were called around 4:15 a.m. about shots fired on St-Jacques Street near Lily-Simon Street in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood, according to police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found at least one bullet casing near a motel. She said investigators believe the shooting occurred outside the building but on the private property.

Quebec coroner orders public inquiry into Montreal shooting deaths

A security perimetre was started as as investigation got underway.

Police then received a call about a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound who showed up at a local hospital, Comtois said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, is expected to recover from his injuries.

Comtois said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown, but police believe the two incidents are linked.

