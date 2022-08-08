Menu

Lifestyle

Pride Flag raised to kick off first Vernon Pride Week

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 8:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Vernon Pride Week begins with flag raising' Vernon Pride Week begins with flag raising
Vernon Pride Week begins with flag raising

To mark the start of Vernon, B.C.’s very first Pride Week celebration,  the Pride Progress Flag has been raised over Vernon City Hall.

“It makes such a big difference, especially to our youth, to show that they are accepted and welcome,” said Dawn Tucker, Vernon Pride committee.

“Everyone deserves that acknowledgment but to see it and be reflected in our communities is very important, especially in this day and age when often people feel isolated especially coming out of COVID.”

Read more: Pride flag sidewalk unveiled at first Pride event held in Armstrong, BC

The flag will fly over the doors of Vernon City Hall for the duration of Pride Week, where there is something for everyone to take part in. There’s a movie screening, community panels, drag shows, crafting events and more.

Many of the events are being held at Furhouse on 30th Avenue.

“It made sense to integrate and create an open space where people can come and gather., It is hard to find spaces where folks of all walks of life feel comfortable gathering,” said Sally Snarf, Furhouse owner and operator.

Read more: Thousands of people march in Kelowna Pride Parade

Many people took the time to watch the Progress Flag be raised, which is a clear sign that events like this are important for cities to adopt.

Everyone is welcome to attend the week-long events,  both allies and members of the LGBTQ2 community.

The big event is the Pride March on Saturday at 10 a.m. For more information about what’s in store visit their Facebook page. 

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Pride Society urging Okanagan residents to support 2SLGBTQ+ community' Kelowna Pride Society urging Okanagan residents to support 2SLGBTQ+ community
Kelowna Pride Society urging Okanagan residents to support 2SLGBTQ+ community – May 17, 2022
