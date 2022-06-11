Thousands of people march in Kelowna Pride Parade

Every colour of the rainbow and people of every gender and sexuality came together in a colourful display of equality for a Pride Parade along Kelowna’s waterfront.

This is the first time the Kelowna Pride Society hosted the celebration since 2019, due to the pandemic. The pandemic pause meant many were not only at their first Pride event, it may be the first since coming out.

“I have known since I was a kid and I never had to fight for it. My mom was totally cool with it,” said Bria Rundle.

“A lot of people don’t have that support in their life. So I think it’s really great to have this [event].”

Thousands of people marched in solidarity from Kelowna’s Stuart Park to City Park for a Pride Festival where people could peruse vendor booths, pick up a fresh flag, grab something to eat, take it all in and connect.

“Part of Pride is to have that acceptance and safe space so for people,” said Fahmy Baharuddin, Kelowna Pride Society president.

“We are holding the space for people to be coming out in a safer manner and to feel love from this community.”

The pride festivities aren’t over yet, June 16, 17th and 19 everyone is welcome to take part in the Out and Proud Film Festival at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. For more information visit www.kelownapride.com