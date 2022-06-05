Menu

Lifestyle

Pride flag sidewalk unveiled at first Pride event held in Armstrong, BC

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 5, 2022 6:53 pm
Click to play video: 'First Pride celebration held in Armstrong, BC' First Pride celebration held in Armstrong, BC
A historic moment in the city of Armstrong on Saturday, Rainbow Flags fluttered about the city for the first annual pride event. Sydney Morton stopped by the festivities to catch the unveiling of their new rainbow sidewalk.

A Progress Pride flag painted on a sidewalk in Armstrong, B.C. is a colourful marker in the city’s history.  It was unveiled at the city’s first-ever pride event.

“The sidewalk is a wonderful symbol of inclusivity and diversity,” said Janine Carscadden, Armstrong Pride Society Co-Founder.

The sidewalk is at the foot of the ‘Welcome to Armstrong’ sign on Smith Drive and Smith Road to celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

“It’s right here at the entrance into Armstrong. So, as people come in off the highway, the first thing they will hopefully see is our pride progress sidewalk and a very clear message that Armstrong is a welcoming and inviting place for everyone to be,” said Carscadden.

Not only is it a beautiful sight to see but, it’s the meaning behind the flag being painted that is most important to Carscadden.

“(Hopefully) it makes people feel a sense of safety and that they can tell their stories and those stories are powerful.”

For the younger generation in Armstrong, the Pride event is an important part of their lives.

“A lot of people ask why the LGBTQ+ community needs to be seen,” said James Chapman, who attended the event with friends.

“It’s so we can be normalized and we have a place in our society. We stand out but we don’t want to be picked on for who we are.”

The sidewalk unveiling, followed by the pride in the park event, brought the community together for music, face painting, colouring, entertainment and more.

More pride events will be held throughout the valley for Pride Month.  The next one is Kelowna Pride week from June 6 until June 12.

