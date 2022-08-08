Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police smash window after finding unconscious driver

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 1:54 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests over the weekend. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests over the weekend including one involving an unconscious driver.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 5, officers on patrol located a man passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Clonsilla Avenue and Goodfellow Road.

Police say the vehicle was locked and drug paraphernalia was in plain view. The man appeared to be struggling to breathe and failed to wake up despite officers knocking on the windows, police said.

Read more: Impaired driving arrests made in Selwyn Township: Peterborough County OPP

“Concerned for the driver’s wellbeing, officers smashed a window to wake him up,” police said.

He was further assessed by paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

The 57-year-old Peterborough County man was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 24, police said Monday.

Trending Stories

Novice driver

Around 3 a.m. on Aug. 6, an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop after noticing a vehicle speeding and travelling in an erratic manner in the area of Monaghan Road and Lansdowne Street.

A 20-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), novice driver with blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

He was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Concerned citizen calls 911 over suspected impaired driver in Richmond Hill' Concerned citizen calls 911 over suspected impaired driver in Richmond Hill

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagPeterborough Police Service tagDrunk Driving tagPeterborough crime tagPeterborough impaired tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers