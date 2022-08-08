Peterborough police smash window after finding unconscious driver

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests over the weekend including one involving an unconscious driver.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 5, officers on patrol located a man passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Clonsilla Avenue and Goodfellow Road.

Police say the vehicle was locked and drug paraphernalia was in plain view. The man appeared to be struggling to breathe and failed to wake up despite officers knocking on the windows, police said.

“Concerned for the driver’s wellbeing, officers smashed a window to wake him up,” police said.

He was further assessed by paramedics.

The 57-year-old Peterborough County man was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 24, police said Monday.

Novice driver

Around 3 a.m. on Aug. 6, an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop after noticing a vehicle speeding and travelling in an erratic manner in the area of Monaghan Road and Lansdowne Street.

A 20-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), novice driver with blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

He was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25.

