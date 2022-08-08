Menu

Crime

Impaired driving arrests made in Selwyn Township: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 10:49 am
Peterborough County OPP made a trio of impaired driving arrests over the past few days. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP made a trio of impaired driving arrests over the past few days. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough County OPP made a trio of impaired driving arrests in Selwyn Township last week.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically on Buckhorn Road. OPP say the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Kristy Fawcett, 36, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 14.

10th Line

On Friday, Aug. 5, around 8:15 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically on the 10th Line. Police say the driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Jamie Leighton-Divell, 37, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of failure to comply with a release order.

He’ll appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 14.

Lakefield Road

Around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically on Lakefield Road. Police say the driver was found to be under the influence of drugs.

James Curtis, 41, of Asphodel-Norwood Township, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine).

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 13.

OPP say in each incident, the driver also had their licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

