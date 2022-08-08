Menu

Crime

Two arrested after stealing $2K in groceries: OPP

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 10:21 am
Quinte West OPP have arrested two people after they allegedly stole approximately $2,000 worth of groceries. View image in full screen
Quinte West OPP have arrested two people after they allegedly stole approximately $2,000 worth of groceries. Global News

Quinte West OPP have arrested two people in an alleged theft of groceries from a Trenton business.

At about 3:45 p.m. last Thursday, a theft was reported in progress at a business on Dundas Street East.

Read more: 1 arrested in vehicle theft in Smiths Falls, Ont.: OPP

“It’s alleged that one of the accused made multiple trips into the business and left without paying for merchandise, while the other stood by in a vehicle where the items were being stored,” says Quinte West OPP in a press release.

Police were able to track down and stop the vehicle.

Quinte West OPP says approximately $2,000 worth of stolen groceries were recovered, and officers also seized suspected methamphetamine from the two suspects.

Read more: Quinte West OPP nab three during traffic stop

Jesse Breen, 39, and Tracy Leger, 51, both from Belleville, have each been charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine.

Breen and Leger were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Belleville court on Sept. 15.

