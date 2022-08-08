Two arrested after stealing $2K in groceries: OPP

Quinte West OPP have arrested two people in an alleged theft of groceries from a Trenton business.
At about 3:45 p.m. last Thursday, a theft was reported in progress at a business on Dundas Street East.
“It’s alleged that one of the accused made multiple trips into the business and left without paying for merchandise, while the other stood by in a vehicle where the items were being stored,” says Quinte West OPP in a press release.
Police were able to track down and stop the vehicle.
Quinte West OPP says approximately $2,000 worth of stolen groceries were recovered, and officers also seized suspected methamphetamine from the two suspects.
Jesse Breen, 39, and Tracy Leger, 51, both from Belleville, have each been charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine.
Breen and Leger were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Belleville court on Sept. 15.
