Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quinte West OPP nab three during traffic stop

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 12:05 pm
Three people from Quinte West are facing charges after a routine traffic stop in Trenton on Tuesday night turned up a number of drugs. View image in full screen
Three people from Quinte West are facing charges after a routine traffic stop in Trenton on Tuesday night turned up a number of drugs. OPP

Charges were laid by the OPP during a recent routine traffic stop in Trenton at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a search of a vehicle uncovered suspected methamphetamine, cannabis and pills.

Read more: Two Quinte West, Ont. residents facing drug charges

The vehicle’s three occupants were 43-year-old Brian Brown, 56-year-old Suzanne Witkowski and 31-year-old Scott Comeau,  all of Quinte West.

Brown, who OPP say was driving with a suspended licence, is facing charges, including possession of drugs, failing to comply with a probation order, failing to comply with an undertaking, driving while under suspension and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Click to play video: 'Quinte West O.P.P. investigation into officer stabbing continues' Quinte West O.P.P. investigation into officer stabbing continues
Quinte West O.P.P. investigation into officer stabbing continues – Mar 22, 2021

Brown and Witkowski were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in bail court on Tuesday, while Comeau was released and will appear in court in Belleville on Dec. 2.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global News tagOPP tagCannabis tagMethamphetamine tagQuinte West tagTrenton tagQuinte West traffic stop tagquinte west drug charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers