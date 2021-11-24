Quinte West OPP nab three during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Charges were laid by the OPP during a recent routine traffic stop in Trenton at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a search of a vehicle uncovered suspected methamphetamine, cannabis and pills.

The vehicle’s three occupants were 43-year-old Brian Brown, 56-year-old Suzanne Witkowski and 31-year-old Scott Comeau, all of Quinte West.

Brown, who OPP say was driving with a suspended licence, is facing charges, including possession of drugs, failing to comply with a probation order, failing to comply with an undertaking, driving while under suspension and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Brown and Witkowski were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in bail court on Tuesday, while Comeau was released and will appear in court in Belleville on Dec. 2.

