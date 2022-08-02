Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested in vehicle theft in Smiths Falls, Ont.: OPP

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 3:48 pm
One man has been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft in Smiths Falls. View image in full screen
One man has been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft in Smiths Falls. Global News

One man has been arrested and charged following a vehicle theft in Smiths Falls, Ont.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday, Quinte West OPP say they responded to a call about a vehicle, a silver 2020 Acura, that was stolen from a home.

Read more: Quinte West OPP arrest 2 for drug trafficking

A few hours later, while patrolling Highway 401, police say patrolling officers saw a vehicle matching the description travelling westbound.

Trending Stories

Officers conducted a traffic stop near Glen Miller Road, and upon further investigation, the driver was arrested.

Tyler MacIsaac, 31, of Oro-Medonte Township was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and driving while under suspension.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Search expands for wanted federal offender after Cobourg police officer dragged by vehicle

MacIsaac was held in custody to appear in court on Tuesday.

Quinte West OPP say additional charges are expected to be laid by Smiths Falls police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagStolen Vehicle taghighway 401 tagVehicle Theft tagQuinte West tagSmiths Falls tagOro-Medonte tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers