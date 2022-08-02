1 arrested in vehicle theft in Smiths Falls, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been arrested and charged following a vehicle theft in Smiths Falls, Ont.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday, Quinte West OPP say they responded to a call about a vehicle, a silver 2020 Acura, that was stolen from a home.

A few hours later, while patrolling Highway 401, police say patrolling officers saw a vehicle matching the description travelling westbound.

Officers conducted a traffic stop near Glen Miller Road, and upon further investigation, the driver was arrested.

Tyler MacIsaac, 31, of Oro-Medonte Township was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and driving while under suspension.

MacIsaac was held in custody to appear in court on Tuesday.

Quinte West OPP say additional charges are expected to be laid by Smiths Falls police.