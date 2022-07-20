Search expands for wanted federal offender after Cobourg police officer dragged by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

The search has expanded for a wanted federal offender who is a suspect in an incident in which a Cobourg Police Service officer was dragged by a vehicle in Cobourg, Ont., earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is also seeking Gerald Cooper, 52, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of a breach of a statutory release.

Cooper is currently serving a six-year sentence for break and enter, mischief over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The Cobourg Police Service and Northumberland OPP named Cooper as a suspect after a municipal officer was dragged by a vehicle which fled while the officer was conducting a traffic stop in Cobourg on July 6. OPP found the vehicle north of Cobourg and arrested two individuals, however, a third individual fled the scene on foot.

Cooper is described as Caucasian, standing five feet six inches, weighing 170 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent areas around Cobourg, Peterborough, Brighton, Belleville, Quinte West, and Durham Region.

Anyone with information can contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or call 911.

