Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Search expands for wanted federal offender after Cobourg police officer dragged by vehicle

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 8:23 am
Gerald Cooper is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Gerald Cooper is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. ROPE

The search has expanded for a wanted federal offender who is a suspect in an incident in which a Cobourg Police Service officer was dragged by a vehicle in Cobourg, Ont., earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is also seeking Gerald Cooper, 52, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of a breach of a statutory release.

Cooper is currently serving a six-year sentence for break and enter, mischief over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Read more: 1 charged, 1 sought after Cobourg police officer dragged by vehicle

The Cobourg Police Service and Northumberland OPP named Cooper as a suspect after a municipal officer was dragged by a vehicle which fled while the officer was conducting a traffic stop in Cobourg on July 6. OPP found the vehicle north of Cobourg and arrested two individuals, however, a third individual fled the scene on foot.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Cooper is described as Caucasian, standing five feet six inches, weighing 170 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent areas around Cobourg, Peterborough, Brighton, Belleville, Quinte West, and Durham Region.

Cobourg police are looking for Gerald Cooper.
Cobourg police are looking for Gerald Cooper. Cobourg Police Service

Anyone with information can contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or call 911.

Click to play video: '1 arrested, 1 sought after Cobourg police officer dragged by vehicle' 1 arrested, 1 sought after Cobourg police officer dragged by vehicle
1 arrested, 1 sought after Cobourg police officer dragged by vehicle – Jul 6, 2022

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cobourg tagNorthumberland OPP tagCobourg Police Service tagWanted tagRope tagrepeat offender parole enforcement tagGerald Cooper tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers