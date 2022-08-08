Two dead in Abbotsford, B.C. following police chase Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police say two people are dead following a police chase Sunday afternoon involving an allegedly stolen vehicle.

In a media release, police said patrol officers found a 1991 white Acura Integra in the area of Livingston Avenue and Maclure Road at 3:02 p.m.

Officers lost sight of the car, police said, but then relocated it at 4:11 p.m. in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Emerson Street.

The officers knew the vehicle was involved in “a recent violent crime in another jurisdiction” police said, and that’s when a decision to pursue the car was authorized.

During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle lost control, crashing in the 31900 block of Maclure Road, police said.

A woman in the passenger seat died at the scene, police said. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

No one else was hurt in the incident, police confirmed.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has asserted jurisdiction. Anyone with video or information can contact investigators at 604-859-5225.