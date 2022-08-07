Man struck in driveway, pinned between 2 cars in Whitby, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in life-threatening condition in a Toronto trauma centre after he was struck by a vehicle in Whitby, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police were called to the scene of a crash on Old Lake Ridge Road at around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Police said a man was struck standing in a driveway, pinned between two vehicles as a result of the collision.

He was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition, where he remains, according to police.

“This collision is still under investigation,” Durham police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Emily Vander Duim at 905-579-1520 (toll free 1-888-579-1520) ext. 5227.

