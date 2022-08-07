Menu

Man struck in driveway, pinned between 2 cars in Whitby, Ont., police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 7, 2022 10:27 am
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

One man is in life-threatening condition in a Toronto trauma centre after he was struck by a vehicle in Whitby, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police were called to the scene of a crash on Old Lake Ridge Road at around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Police said a man was struck standing in a driveway, pinned between two vehicles as a result of the collision.

Read more: Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after east end Toronto collision: police

He was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition, where he remains, according to police.

“This collision is still under investigation,” Durham police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Emily Vander Duim at 905-579-1520 (toll free 1-888-579-1520) ext. 5227.

