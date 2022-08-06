Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after east end Toronto collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Toronto on Friday evening, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they responded to an incident in the area of Queen Street East and Orchard Park Boulevard near Woodbine Park at around 10:36 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck and the driver remained on scene.

Toronto paramedics took a woman to hospital from the incident with life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

Queen Street was closed immediately following the incident on Friday evening.

