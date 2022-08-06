Body confirmed to be missing B.C. Indigenous woman Tatyanna Harrison

Send this page to someone via email

The search for missing Indigenous woman Tatyanna Harrison came to a tragic close Saturday afternoon.

Vancouver Police Department said human remains found in Richmond on May 2, 2022, have been identified at Tatyanna Harrison.

“Tragically, we now believe Tatyanna died in another city before she was reported missing, “Const. Tania Visintin said, a VPD officer.

“The Coroners Service has informed VPD that Tatyanna died from drug toxicity, specifically fentanyl.”

Tatyanna was reported missing by her mother, Natasha Harrison, on May 3, after she had not been heard from since the end of March.

The search for Harrison has been public with her mother making comments, pleading for help and anyone with information to come forward.

“This is heartbreaking news to everyone who knew and loved Tatyanna, and to the many strangers who came together to search for her when she disappeared,” Visintin said.

“Although we are now able to provide some answers, many questions remain, and we will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Tatyanna’s disappearance.”

Vancouver police continue to ask anyone with information about Harrison’s last movements to call VPD’s missing person unit at 604-717-2530 or email vpd.missing@vpd.ca.

