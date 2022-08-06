Menu

Crime

Calgary police search for evidence in homicide case of woman missing since 2016

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted August 6, 2022 1:56 pm
Tammie Doreen Howard was last heard from on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Howard was reported missing by her family in April 2017. View image in full screen
Tammie Doreen Howard was last heard from on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Howard was reported missing by her family in April 2017. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking for evidence they believe to be related to the homicide of a woman who has been missing since 2016.

Forty-nine-year-old Tammie Doreen Howard, also known as Irish, was last heard from on Christmas Eve in 2016. Her family then reported her missing in April 2017.

Police said they have spent the last five years following up on many leads and have come to the conclusion she was murdered.

Read more: Woman missing since 2016 believed victim of homicide: Calgary police

In a news release on Saturday, police said they will conduct a search on Aug. 6 for potential evidence on Siksika Nation land with the help of Gleichen RCMP, the Calgary Search and Rescue Association and members from the missing persons and public safety units.

The investigation into the murder of Howard is ongoing and anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

