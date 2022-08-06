City of Winnipeg begins mosquito fogging this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Trap counts have hit the high mark, according to a City of Winnipeg mosquito control update.

Fogging will start in areas of the city on Sunday evening as part of nuisance mosquito control.

The areas include:

Kilcona Park, River East, Springfield North, Valhalla

Kildonan Drive, Rossmere A

Eaglemere, Grassie, McLeod Industrial, North Transcona Yards, Springfield South, Valley Gardens

Munroe West, Rossmere B

Chalmers, Glenelm

East Elmwood, Kildonan Crossing, Munroe East, Talbot Grey, Tyne Tees

Griffin, Meadows, Peguis, Radisson, Regent, Victoria West

Cantebury Park, Kern Park, Kildare Redonda, Transcona North

Dugald, Melrose, Mission Gardens, Transcona South, Transcona Yards, St. Boniface Industrial Park

Inkster – Faraday, Luxton, St. John’s, St. John’s Park

Garden City, Leila – McPhillips Triangle, Margaret Park, Templeton – Sinclair

Jefferson, Kildonan Park, Seven Oaks) (Amber Trails, Leila North, Riverbend, Rivergrove, Rosser – Old Kildonan, West Kildonan Industrial

People can be put on a 90-metre buffer zone list if they don’t want their properties fogged.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents have until tomorrow to email or visit the city’s website to be added to the buffer zone list.