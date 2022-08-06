City of Winnipeg begins mosquito fogging this weekend

Trap counts have hit the high mark, according to a City of Winnipeg mosquito control update.
Fogging will start in areas of the city on Sunday evening as part of nuisance mosquito control.
The areas include:
- Kilcona Park, River East, Springfield North, Valhalla
- Kildonan Drive, Rossmere A
- Eaglemere, Grassie, McLeod Industrial, North Transcona Yards, Springfield South, Valley Gardens
- Munroe West, Rossmere B
- Chalmers, Glenelm
- East Elmwood, Kildonan Crossing, Munroe East, Talbot Grey, Tyne Tees
- Griffin, Meadows, Peguis, Radisson, Regent, Victoria West
- Cantebury Park, Kern Park, Kildare Redonda, Transcona North
- Dugald, Melrose, Mission Gardens, Transcona South, Transcona Yards, St. Boniface Industrial Park
- Inkster – Faraday, Luxton, St. John’s, St. John’s Park
- Garden City, Leila – McPhillips Triangle, Margaret Park, Templeton – Sinclair
- Jefferson, Kildonan Park, Seven Oaks) (Amber Trails, Leila North, Riverbend, Rivergrove, Rosser – Old Kildonan, West Kildonan Industrial
People can be put on a 90-metre buffer zone list if they don’t want their properties fogged.
Residents have until tomorrow to email or visit the city’s website to be added to the buffer zone list.
