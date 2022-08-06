Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

City of Winnipeg begins mosquito fogging this weekend

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted August 6, 2022 4:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg mosquito watch' Winnipeg mosquito watch
Mosquito counts likely vary depending on where you live, but it's not enough in Winnipeg to start fogging yet. A local entomologist says check your eavestroughs if you're finding there's an issue at your home – Jul 4, 2022

Trap counts have hit the high mark, according to a City of Winnipeg mosquito control update.

Fogging will start in areas of the city on Sunday evening as part of nuisance mosquito control.

Read more: More mosquitoes? Why Canadians could be seeing an uptick this summer and beyond

 

The areas include:

  • Kilcona Park, River East, Springfield North, Valhalla
  • Kildonan Drive, Rossmere A
  • Eaglemere, Grassie, McLeod Industrial, North Transcona Yards, Springfield South, Valley Gardens
  • Munroe West, Rossmere B
  • Chalmers, Glenelm
  • East Elmwood, Kildonan Crossing, Munroe East, Talbot Grey, Tyne Tees
  • Griffin, Meadows, Peguis, Radisson, Regent, Victoria West
  • Cantebury Park, Kern Park, Kildare Redonda, Transcona North
  • Dugald, Melrose, Mission Gardens, Transcona South, Transcona Yards, St. Boniface Industrial Park
  • Inkster – Faraday, Luxton, St. John’s, St. John’s Park
  • Garden City, Leila – McPhillips Triangle, Margaret Park, Templeton – Sinclair
  • Jefferson, Kildonan Park, Seven Oaks) (Amber Trails, Leila North, Riverbend, Rivergrove, Rosser – Old Kildonan, West Kildonan Industrial
Trending Stories

People can be put on a 90-metre buffer zone list if they don’t want their properties fogged.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents have until tomorrow to email or visit the city’s website to be added to the buffer zone list.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Winnipeg tagMosquito tagPest Control tagWest Nile tagWinnipeg Mosquito Fogging tagfogging mosquitoes Winnipeg tagMB mosquitoes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers