6-year-old in Quebec spearheads effort to force speed limit reduction

Send this page to someone via email

A soon-to-be first grader has convinced adults at city hall to reduce the speed limit on a residential street in Vaudreuil, Que.

Six-year-old Avaley Kevens helped collect signatures from a majority of residents living on her street to lower the top speed to 30 km/h from 40.

“It’s like more safe than the zooming cars,” Avaley told Global News.

Read more: Authorities issue warning during historically deadly period on Quebec roads

The initiative began last March when the family car she was traveling in was sideswiped by another when they were backing out of their driveway.

Avaley was rushed to the hospital with injuries to her head and leg.

“Big explosion went off, air bags out of the car. She’s screaming and crying,” Avaley’s father, Gary Kevens told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

After Avaley recovered, Kevens learned about an online campaign on the Vaudreuil-Dorion website where residents can apply to have the speed limit reduced on their street.

In order for the city to act, 66 per cent of residents living on a street are required to sign the form.

Kevens and his daughter went door to door and collected almost 90 per cent of the residents supporting a 10-km/h speed limit reduction.

Within weeks of submitting the form, the new speed limit was installed with flower pots acting as traffic calming measures.

READ MORE: Beaconsfield proposed traffic-calming measures not coming fast enough, some parents say

“We had almost ninety per cent of the road signing, saying they would like the speed limit lowered,” Kevens said.

Neighbour Alvaro Torres told Global News he supports the new speed limit.

“When you pass, you see the flower pot (and) it triggers something in your brain: ‘oh, I have to slow down,'” Torres said.

Several other streets in the area have also been reduced to 30 km/h but Global News found one where the limit remains at 40 km/h. One resident living there tells Global News he would like their speed reduced as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have two small kids so it’s better to be on the safe side. To go with this petition it’s good,” Ramrag Boodhun told Global News.

Kevens and his daughter hope the new speed limits will be enough to sway more drivers to slow down.

1:49 CAA launches worst road in Quebec campaign for 2022 CAA launches worst road in Quebec campaign for 2022 – Apr 30, 2022