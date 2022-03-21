Beaconsfield proposed traffic-calming measures not coming fast enough, some parents say

Send this page to someone via email

Proposed traffic-calming measures are on their way for the city of Beaconsfield with the municipality’s speed-reduction plan, but some parents say that unlike the drivers zipping through school zones, solutions are not coming fast enough.

“We have never seen so much police presence in the morning,” parent Mark Rak said while dropping his children off at Sherbrooke Academy Junior on Monday morning.

A notable police presence was patrolling and clocking drivers’ speeds with radar in the 30 km/h zone, something parents say is a pleasant surprise.

“We have a crossing guard. Thank goodness she keeps them safe. We generally do not see police patrolling in the morning,” said Beaconsfield resident Melissa Markhauser.

Sherbrooke Street, between Forest and Westcroft streets, is one of many school zones that Rak said is not respected by drivers.

The speed limit for the 230-metre stretch of road in front of the school is 30 km/h on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rak said he often sees drivers rolling 10 to 20 km/h over the speed limit.

“The other day somebody was blowing past my son and me at 40 km/h with the speed signs flashing,” Rak said.

Despite all the necessary signs — and even with an electronic speed monitoring sign in place — speed remains an issue for parents who want to see permanent infrastructure to force drivers to slow down.

“The speed bumps would certainly help slowing people down. People are well-intentioned but they’re busy in the morning. They have to get to work,” Markhauser said.

Using findings from 24 years of traffic studies, the city will be targeting a number of problem areas with its Speed Reduction Action Plan.

The action plan suggests a number of speed-mitigation measures be installed, including 15 speed bumps, 19 sets of speed cushions, six raised intersections, six chokers, six additional street lights and two lane-reduction islands.

While specific locations were not divulged, roads near school zones and parks will be top of the agenda, Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle said in the past.

“The 30 km/h zones are the real problem areas,” Bourelle said.

Sherbrooke Street is a location where the city in the past has said it plans on installing speed bumps.

The city has budgeted $375,000 for the 2022 plan but did not specify when it will be implemented.

Bourelle says speed is a problem not just in Beaconsfield but across the West Island.

“I stress attitude and behaviour is the problem,” Bourelle said.

The Beaconsfield mayor said policing speeding is the only way drivers will respect the speed limits but adds there is a lack of officers to enforce them.

“Mitigation measures are an illusion and only help reduce speed for a short distance,” Bourelle said.

“We need to change the attitude of drivers.”

Bourelle also fell short of specifying if Sherbrooke Street in front of the junior academy would be a candidate for a speed bump.

In the meantime, after numerous complaints and conversations with station one police, SPVM officials told Rak that patrols and studies will be conducted in the coming weeks to survey the situation.

“We have to say thank you to station one because we see a lot of change of behaviour when they are here,” Rak said.