Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Health Canada warns of counterfeit COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2022 3:22 pm
negative result rapid test View image in full screen
A COVID-19 rapid test . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

Health Canada has issued a public warning after it says counterfeit COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits were found in Ontario.

The agency says the counterfeit tests were sold online in 25-pack boxes by a distributor called Healthful Plus without the required licence.

It says the packaging resembles authentic products by BTNX Inc. and uses the device identifier “COV-19C25,” but also has several key differences.

Read more: Free COVID rapid antigen tests now available at Ontario grocery stores, pharmacies at one-box limit

Those include the manufacturer being listed as Health Advance Inc. rather than BTNX Inc.; Health Advance being listed as an “official Canadian distributor”; and the addition of the text “Health Canada approved” on the box.

Trending Stories

Health Canada says it has not assessed the safety and effectiveness of the counterfeit kits.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says anyone who suspects they have a counterfeit kit should refrain from using it and instead report it, either to the government or to BTNX.

Health Canada says the issue appears to be limited to one manufacturer, Health Advance Inc., and one distributor, Healthful Plus. It says Health Advance appears to no longer be making medical devices and Healthful Plus’s website has been taken down.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagHealth Canada tagrapid tests tagRapid Antigen Tests tagOntario rapid tests tagrapid tests ontario tagOntario Rapid Test taghealth canada rapid tests tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers