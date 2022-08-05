Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection with fatal motorcycle collision in Vaughan, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 2:31 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal motorcycle collision in Vaughan, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said on July 19 at around 10:50 p.m., officers received a report of a collision in the Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road area.

Police said a silver Honda Civic and a Kawasaki sport motorcycle collided.

Officers said the motorcycle and a Mini Cooper were travelling “at a high rate of speed” before the crash.

“The Mini Cooper did not remain at the scene,” officers said in a news release.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after fatal motorcycle collision in Vaughan, Ont.

According to police, the motorcyclist — a 44-year-old man from Rexdale — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said on Thursday, the driver of the Mini Cooper contacted police and turned himself in.

Police said 47-year-old Francis Chaulk from Vaughan has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm and driving a motor vehicle on a highway while performing a stunt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

