Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after fatal motorcycle collision in Vaughan, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 11:17 am
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are seeking to identify a male suspect after a fatal collision involving a motorcycle in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police said on July 19 at around 10:50 p.m., officers received a report of a fatal motor vehicle collision in the Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road area.

Police said a Honda Civic and a Kawasaki sport motorcycle collided.

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after crash in Vaughan, police looking to identify possible witness

According to police, the motorcyclist — a 44-year-old man from Rexdale — was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the driver and passenger of the Honda Civic were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers are now seeking to identify a suspect who was driving a dark-coloured Mini Cooper with red racing stripes, a spoiler, low-profile tires and a loud exhaust.

Police said the vehicle was in the area of the motorcycle when the accident occurred.

“The driver is urged to seek counsel and contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

