Lethbridge police seek man accused of multiple thefts around city

Lethbridge police are hoping the public can help find a man accused of numerous thefts around the city.

LPS said they’re investigating the theft of a laptop on Wednesday. Police said the suspect is believed to be responsible for two other previous thefts.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white Mazda 3, having a sunroof, black rims on the passenger side and silver hub caps on the driver’s side.

Lethbridge Police are looking for the man shown in the photo who they believe is a responsible for numerous thefts in the city. Courtesy: Lethbridge Police

Anyone with information can call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and mention file number 22016650.