LPS search for suspicious man who showed indecent photo to child near Henderson Lake

Police are hoping tips from the public will help them find a “suspicious person” who showed an indecent photo to a child on Saturday.

Lethbridge Police said they got reports of a vehicle that pulled up beside three children in an alley along the 1100 block of Henderson Lake Boulevard South about 5:45 p.m.

It’s alleged the man told the kids he had lost his cat and wanted to show them a photo of it.

“He proceeded to show a 12-year-old girl a sexually explicit image before driving away,” an LPS statement read.

Police were unable to locate the vehicle after searching the area.

The vehicle is described as a four-door, silver car, possibly a 2000s model Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am.

LPS said the driver was described as being roughly 30 years old, with short brown hair, brown eyes, stubble on his face and was wearing a neon green tank top.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the man or vehicle area asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or to use Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, and reference file #22015288.

