3 charged in connection with fatal Mississauga stabbing: police

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on July 4 at around 2:24 a.m., officers received a report of a dangerous weapon in the Hurontario Street and Brunel Road area.

Police said officers located two victims suffering from stabbing injuries.

According to police, one victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

On Thursday, officers said, three people were arrested and charged.

Police said 28-year-old Amandeep Grewal from Vancouver, 23-year-old Anexhelin Cuka from Calgary and 22-year-old Vivio Cuka from Calgary were each charged with second degree murder.

Police said Vivio Cuka was also charged with aggravated assault.

Read more: Police look to ID several people of interest in fatal Mississauga stabbing investigation

“All three accused were held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information or who may have video of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.