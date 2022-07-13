Police look to ID several people of interest in fatal Mississauga stabbing investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are looking at seven people of interest in relation to a fatal stabbing in Mississauga last Monday.

Police found two victims suffering from stab wounds when emergency crews responded to a weapons call near Hurontario Street and Brunel Road on July 4 at around 2:24 a.m.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In an update on Wednesday, police released images of seven people identified as “persons of interest.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

View image in full screen Police release images of 7 people considered “persons of interest” in a fatal stabbing investigation in Mississauga on July 4, 2022. Provided / Peel Regional Police

View image in full screen Police on scene following a stabbing homicide near Britannia and Hurontario in Mississauga on July 4, 2022. Doug Gamey / Global News