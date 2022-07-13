Menu

Crime

Police look to ID several people of interest in fatal Mississauga stabbing investigation

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 8:39 am
Man dead, another injured after stabbing in Mississauga
WATCH ABOVE: Police are still investigating after a fatal stabbing Sunday night. Peel Regional Police were called to a plaza parking lot near Britannia Road West and Hurontario Street in Mississauga after reports of an altercation. Frazer Snowdon has more. – Jul 4, 2022

Peel Regional Police say they are looking at seven people of interest in relation to a fatal stabbing in Mississauga last Monday.

Police found two victims suffering from stab wounds when emergency crews responded to a weapons call near Hurontario Street and Brunel Road on July 4 at around 2:24 a.m.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

1 dead, another injured after stabbing in Mississauga

In an update on Wednesday, police released images of seven people identified as “persons of interest.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

Police release images of 7 people considered “persons of interest” in a fatal stabbing investigation in Mississauga on July 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Police release images of 7 people considered “persons of interest” in a fatal stabbing investigation in Mississauga on July 4, 2022. Provided / Peel Regional Police
Police on scene following a stabbing homicide near Britannia and Hurontario in Mississauga on July 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a stabbing homicide near Britannia and Hurontario in Mississauga on July 4, 2022. Doug Gamey / Global News
