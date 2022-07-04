Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead, another injured after stabbing in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 6:18 am
Police on scene following a stabbing homicide near Britannia and Hurontario in Mississauga on July 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a stabbing homicide near Britannia and Hurontario in Mississauga on July 4, 2022. Doug Gamey / Global News

Peel Regional Police say one person has died and another person was injured following a stabbing in Mississauga early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Britannia Road and Hurontario Street at around 2:25 am. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, police said they found one victim with stab wound injuries who died at the scene.

Read more: 2 killed, baby hospitalized in 2 separate Brampton and Mississauga collisions

Another person suffering stab wounds was taken to a trauma centre, police said.

Police did not release the ages or genders of either victim.

Investigators said the suspects fled the scene. No suspect descriptions were released.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Police on scene following a stabbing homicide near Britannia and Hurontario in Mississauga on July 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a stabbing homicide near Britannia and Hurontario in Mississauga on July 4, 2022. Doug Gamey / Global News

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagPeel Region tagMississauga stabbing tagHurontario street tagstabbing mississauga tagBrittania Road tagMisisssauga tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers