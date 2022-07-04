1 dead, another injured after stabbing in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say one person has died and another person was injured following a stabbing in Mississauga early Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Britannia Road and Hurontario Street at around 2:25 am. for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, police said they found one victim with stab wound injuries who died at the scene.
Another person suffering stab wounds was taken to a trauma centre, police said.
Police did not release the ages or genders of either victim.
Investigators said the suspects fled the scene. No suspect descriptions were released.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments