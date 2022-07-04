1 dead, another injured after stabbing in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say one person has died and another person was injured following a stabbing in Mississauga early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Britannia Road and Hurontario Street at around 2:25 am. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, police said they found one victim with stab wound injuries who died at the scene.

Another person suffering stab wounds was taken to a trauma centre, police said.

Police did not release the ages or genders of either victim.

Investigators said the suspects fled the scene. No suspect descriptions were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

View image in full screen Police on scene following a stabbing homicide near Britannia and Hurontario in Mississauga on July 4, 2022. Doug Gamey / Global News

Homicide:

-Area of Britannia Rd. and Hurontario St. In #Mississauga

-Victim was stabbed and succumbed to injuries at scene

-Second stabbing victim transported to trauma centre

-Suspects fled the scene

-CR at 2:25am

-PR22-220222444 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 4, 2022