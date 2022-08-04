Okanagan man hit in online friendship scam

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., man was snared in an online scheme that traded false friendship for funds, RCMP said.

The man contacted police July 7, explaining that he’d made friends with who he believed to be a woman living in Ontario then, later, an unnamed foreign country.

“The female asked to borrow money to cover debts and unexpected expenses,” RCMP said in a press release.

2:51 Alberta woman lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in romance/cryptocurrency scam Alberta woman lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in romance/cryptocurrency scam – Mar 24, 2022

“The Kelowna man sent a significant amount of money to assist the woman. The victim requested to be repaid and offered the woman to come to Canada. The woman refused and ended the relationship without returning the ‘borrowed’ money.”

“If the basis of the relationship is sending money to help out a person out of country that you have not met, please use caution,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

Police said this is a common internet scheme, making a criminal investigation nearly impossible.

3:52 Warning issued about romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day Warning issued about romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day – Feb 13, 2022

That said, there are lessons to be learned. RCMP said warning signs are profiles that seem too perfect, someone unmet professing their love and encouraged secrecy about the relationship. Also watch out for distres following money not being sent.

“You can protect yourself by not giving out personal information, don’t accept friend requests from people you don’t know, don’t invest on platforms you don’t know, protect on line accounts and never send money to someone you haven’t met,” RCMP said.

