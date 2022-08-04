Menu

Canada

New Brunswick man, 33, dies in single-vehicle ATV crash

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 3:23 pm
Click to play video: 'ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads' ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads
With the weather warming up, it's time to dust off those motorcycles and ATVs. But whether you're a seasoned pro or a novice, it's important to put safety first – Apr 5, 2021

The New Brunswick RCMP says a 33-year-old man from Miramichi died following a single-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle early Thursday morning.

In a release, police say members of the Sunny Corner RCMP, Sunny Corner Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of an ATV crash on Route 430 in Trout Brook around 3 a.m. Thursday.

“The driver and sole occupant of the ATV died at the scene as a result of his injuries,” the release said.

Read more: N.B. flagger struck by vehicle, police issue warning to slow down in construction zones

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the ATV, which was travelling on the roadway, left the road, struck a number of trees, and rolled over.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the victim’s exact cause of death.

