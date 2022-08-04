New Brunswick man, 33, dies in single-vehicle ATV crash

The New Brunswick RCMP says a 33-year-old man from Miramichi died following a single-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle early Thursday morning.
In a release, police say members of the Sunny Corner RCMP, Sunny Corner Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of an ATV crash on Route 430 in Trout Brook around 3 a.m. Thursday.
“The driver and sole occupant of the ATV died at the scene as a result of his injuries,” the release said.
“The crash is believed to have occurred when the ATV, which was travelling on the roadway, left the road, struck a number of trees, and rolled over.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the victim’s exact cause of death.
Comments