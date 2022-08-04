New Brunswick man, 33, dies in single-vehicle ATV crash

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick RCMP says a 33-year-old man from Miramichi died following a single-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle early Thursday morning.

In a release, police say members of the Sunny Corner RCMP, Sunny Corner Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of an ATV crash on Route 430 in Trout Brook around 3 a.m. Thursday.

“The driver and sole occupant of the ATV died at the scene as a result of his injuries,” the release said.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the ATV, which was travelling on the roadway, left the road, struck a number of trees, and rolled over.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the victim’s exact cause of death.